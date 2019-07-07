Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Lillian Wisti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



VIOLET LILLIAN WISTI

January 20, 1934 ˜ June 30, 2019



Violet Lillian Wisti, 85, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born to Arthur and Jennie Markkanen on January 20, 1934 in Virginia, Minnesota.

Violet enjoyed sewing and visiting with her Christian friends. She was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Roy, son William, grandson Evan Wisti and great-grandchildren Lineesa Abernathy and Henry Schmeusser. Violet was also preceded by her three sisters Marian, Arlene and Ruthie.

Violet is survived by her children, John with Linda Wisti of Lonepine, MT; Jalmar with Kathryn Wisti of Battle Ground, WA; Kathryn with Roy Schmeusser of Yacolt, WA; Mary Ann with Barry Lipe; Christine with Dale Rosenlund; and Sharon with Donald Koistinen, all of Battle Ground WA. She is also survived by one daughter-in-law, Kelly Wisti of Battle Ground, WA and two sisters Shirley with Clarke Meade, and Kathryn Markkanen of Vancouver, WA. Violet has 29 grandchildren, 75 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie 16603 NE 142nd Ave. Brush Prairie, WA with a viewing on Sunday July 7, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the church.

The family would like to thank Ray Hickey Hospice House for the loving care and support during Violet’s final days.

