VIOLET JEAN BEHRENS

February 19, 1923 ˜ August 6, 2019



Violet Jean Behrens passed away August 6, 2019 at the age of 96 in Vancouver, WA. She was born in Asotin, WA on February 19, 1923.

Violet retired from the Evergreen School District where she was school secretary at Ellsworth Elementary and Cascade Middle School.

Richard and Violet spent their time gardening and caring for their home. Richard raised all their vegetables and Violet canned and preserved it all.

Violet is survived by her son, John Behrens; daughter, Teresa Krause (Don); 7 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Robert A. Natemeier, who was killed in the battle of Iwo Jima during WWII; son, Bob Natemeier; and her husband of 64 years, Richard A. Behrens.

Evergreen Memorial Gardens is in charge of the service on Saturday, August, 24th at 10:00 a.m.

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 18, 2019

