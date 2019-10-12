VINH THE NGUYEN
December 21, 1953 ˜ October 6, 2019
It is with great sorrow and pain that the Nguyen family informs the death of our beloved Vinh The Nguyen. He passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019 at the age of 65.
Vinh met the love of his life at the age of 12, when the neighbor girl crossed into his backyard to play with his outdoor fish aquarium back in Saigon, Vietnam. He married Tu Anh 9 years later and loved her until his last breath.
Most of all, he was quite the jokester. Vinh loved teasing people and getting you to crack a smile. He had one of the biggest smiles and was the most amazing piano player you will ever hear. Let his music ring out in your hearts.
Vinh is survived by his loving wife, Tu Anh; and children, Anthony and Mimi. He was a hero to many, being a big brother to the most incredible siblings one can ask for: Hien, Tuong, Loan, Nga, Phuong, and Chau.
Please join us to honor his life on Sun., Oct. 13 at 12:00-4 p.m. (service 1-2p.m.) at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 12, 2019