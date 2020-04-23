VINCENT PHILIP SCHILE
May 3, 1937 ˜ April 19, 2020
Vincent Philip Schile, 82, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Sun., April 19, 2020. He loved God and our Holy Catholic Church; his wife of 51 years, Joyce; and his exceptional children, Mary, David and Arthur.
Vincent loved his country and the US Army, in which he served.
He enjoyed memberships in the University of Montana Alumni Association, Sigma Chi Social Fraternity, Rotary International, Benevolent Order of Elks, and most of all, the Knights of Columbus.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 23, 2020