VIENNA AUDREY NIEMI LUND

November 30, 1925 ˜ October 11, 2019



Mom was the last born of the large family of Sandra (Halkola) and Tobias M. Niemi in Hockinson, WA on Nov. 30, 1925. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband.

She married Delbert on April 9, 1946. They lived and raised their three children, Renay Fisher (Robert), Gregory Lund (Judith) and Sandra Harrison (Kirk) in Vancouver.

After Del passed away on April 30, 1990, she bought a condo in 1997 and lived there until 2018. She was surrounded by her wonderful friends and family.

Her greatest joy was her family that now include four grandchildren, Erin Anderson (Zach), Stacey Vogel (Casey), Erika Cobb (Jason), Ian Harrison (Jenna) and six great-grandchildren, Olivia and Noah Cobb, Henry and Vienna Harrison and Izaya and Raelee Anderson. There are many nieces and nephews and their families that she loved and enjoyed as well.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Columbia Sunset Care Home.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vancouver.

A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, October 22nd at 3:00 p.m.

Donations in her name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 W. 39th St., Vancouver, WA 98660.

