VIDA MARIE KARNOFSKI
August 24, 1923 ˜ November 11, 2020
Vida Marie Karnofski was born Aug. 24, 1923, in Dilworth, MN, to parents, Bert and Nettie Baldwin. She passed peacefully Nov. 11, 2020, in Vancouver, WA, with members of her vast, loving family by her side.
Vida spent her younger years growing up in Minnesota, later traveling with her parents to visit family in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Washington. She attended Kelso High School for one year, also working as an usherette at the Kelso Theater. Eventually the family relocated to Vancouver where she worked with her father at Anderson Paint Store and later with PUD.
Vida married Edmund C. Karnofski March 22, 1950, and the two of them raised five children in Longview, Deanna (Dan McDaniel), Debbie (Brad Griffin), Bert, Dean (Terri Beisel) and Kent. She enjoyed seven grandsons and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Rene (Baldwin) Schmidt of Vancouver; brother, Walt Baldwin of Anchorage, AK; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Vida will be remembered by family and friends for her sweet nature, strength of character, fabulous pans of cinnamon rolls and other fantastic meals and treats. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends. Vida found talent and enjoyment in gardening and several handcrafts, which included knitting, crocheting, netting, sewing and painting. Her ready smile and quiet demeanor will be missed.
A family gathering is being planned, though will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Kaiser Hospice Care Program, 2701 NW Vaughn St., Ste 140, Portland, OR 97210-5398. Donations should be payable to Kaiser Foundation Hospital.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits