VICTORIA ”VICKY” JEAN GLEASON
April 22, 1947 ˜ April 11, 2020
Vicky J. Gleason passed away on April 11, 2020. She was born in Lebanon, OR to Bill and Laverne Schoonover. She graduated from Oregon City High School.
In 1979, Vicky met and married Phil Gleason and they spent 41 wonderful years together. Vicky had two children, Kenny and Jill, and Phil had 2 children, Ed and Dawn.
Vicky spent 11 years running her own childcare business. She later worked for Shari’s restaurant before opening her own mailing and shipping business.
Vicky is survived by her husband, Phil; her children, Kenny Haroldson and Jill Sjothun; and her siblings, Diane, Stan, Gail, Dennis, Cheryl and Robyn. Vicky was blessed with 6 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill; her mother, Laverne; and her brothers, Ray and Roger.
A memorial will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather to mourn our loss and celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Home Health and Hospice.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 19, 2020