VICTOR LEE DUMFORD
November 17, 1942 ˜ January 14, 2020
Victor Lee Dumford was born in Springfield, OH on Nov. 17, 1942 to Ruth Ensign and Howard Dumford. Formerly of Camas, WA, he passed away in San Antonio, TX on Jan. 14, 2020.
Victor was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from James River where he worked as a Millwright.
He was a member of the Clark County Search and Rescue and Amateur Emergency Radio Service.
Victor was very likable, a true friend, and loved nature: mushroom picking, camping, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna Dumford; daughter, Teri Sanchez; and son, Marc Dumford.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Laurelwood Baptist Church, 17015 NE 6th St., Vancouver, WA.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 23, 2020