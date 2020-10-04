1/1
Victor George Lake
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VICTOR GEORGE LAKE

Victor George Lake of Oregon City, OR, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, from his yearlong battle with cancer. He was 88 years old.
Victor was born and raised in Salem, Ohio. He married his sweetheart, Carol Ruth Steffel, on Aug. 22, 1953, in Salem, and went on to raise four children.
Victor served in the Army from 1953 to 1955 and then worked for Deming Pump Co. for about 10 years. He then was a mechanical engineer with Caterpiller Inc. for 30 years before retiring in 1994.
He loved traveling, fishing, and taking photographs.
He was a great husband, father and friend who will be truly missed every single day.
Victor is survived by his wife, Carol; and four children, David Lake and wife Wendy, Dennis Lake and wife Lynne, Peter Lake and wife Amy, and Linda Lake Luscomb with husband Neal. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
His cremated remains shall be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery.
There will be no formal services as his family provided a wonderful celebration of life in Canby, OR.
Please sign his guest book @ www.vancouverfuneral chapel.net or share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved