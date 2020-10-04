VICTOR GEORGE LAKE
Victor George Lake of Oregon City, OR, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, from his yearlong battle with cancer. He was 88 years old.
Victor was born and raised in Salem, Ohio. He married his sweetheart, Carol Ruth Steffel, on Aug. 22, 1953, in Salem, and went on to raise four children.
Victor served in the Army from 1953 to 1955 and then worked for Deming Pump Co. for about 10 years. He then was a mechanical engineer with Caterpiller Inc. for 30 years before retiring in 1994.
He loved traveling, fishing, and taking photographs.
He was a great husband, father and friend who will be truly missed every single day.
Victor is survived by his wife, Carol; and four children, David Lake and wife Wendy, Dennis Lake and wife Lynne, Peter Lake and wife Amy, and Linda Lake Luscomb with husband Neal. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
His cremated remains shall be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery.
There will be no formal services as his family provided a wonderful celebration of life in Canby, OR.
