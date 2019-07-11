VICTOR CAMPEAU
May 7, 1940 ˜ July 8, 2019
Victor Campeau was born on May 7, 1940 to Louis and Adeline Campeau in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada. The family lived in a log house until Vic’s mother passed away when he was 7 years old and the family was split up to different foster homes.
Vic worked as an insulator starting in 1960 for J.K. Campbell and eventually moved on to Bechtel Construction. He was a member of the Heat and Frost Insulators Local 36 Union in Portland, OR and retired in January 2005. His work nickname was “Beaver” because when he set out to work it got done on time.
Vic lived in Portland, OR for 11 years and then moved to Vancouver, WA.
He married Betty Lamore in 1982 in Reno, NV. Betty passed in 2007. Sometime in 2009, a friend of his gave him a telephone number of a school bus driver who was a widow and he thought they might be a good match; he married Ella Connor on May 6, 2012.
Vic leaves behind his wife, Ella; 3 stepchildren, Wayne Denman (Kelly), Vancouver, Janet Denman, Vancouver, and Kay Mackey (Russ), Marysville; a very special nephew, David Ranschau (Becky); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Vic was a faithful member of Columbia Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either Columbia Presbyterian Church or the Ray Hickey Hospice House, both in Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on July 11, 2019