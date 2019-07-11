Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Campeau. View Sign Service Information Columbia Presbyterian Church 805 SE Columbia Ridge Dr Vancouver, WA 98664 Funeral service 12:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



VICTOR CAMPEAU

May 7, 1940 ˜ July 8, 2019



Victor Campeau was born on May 7, 1940 to Louis and Adeline Campeau in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada. The family lived in a log house until Vic’s mother passed away when he was 7 years old and the family was split up to different foster homes.

Vic worked as an insulator starting in 1960 for J.K. Campbell and eventually moved on to Bechtel Construction. He was a member of the Heat and Frost Insulators Local 36 Union in Portland, OR and retired in January 2005. His work nickname was “Beaver” because when he set out to work it got done on time.

Vic lived in Portland, OR for 11 years and then moved to Vancouver, WA.

He married Betty Lamore in 1982 in Reno, NV. Betty passed in 2007. Sometime in 2009, a friend of his gave him a telephone number of a school bus driver who was a widow and he thought they might be a good match; he married Ella Connor on May 6, 2012.

Vic leaves behind his wife, Ella; 3 stepchildren, Wayne Denman (Kelly), Vancouver, Janet Denman, Vancouver, and Kay Mackey (Russ), Marysville; a very special nephew, David Ranschau (Becky); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Vic was a faithful member of Columbia Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either Columbia Presbyterian Church or the Ray Hickey Hospice House, both in Vancouver, WA.

Please sign his guest book @

Victor Campeau was born on May 7, 1940 to Louis and Adeline Campeau in Foam Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada. The family lived in a log house until Vic’s mother passed away when he was 7 years old and the family was split up to different foster homes.Vic worked as an insulator starting in 1960 for J.K. Campbell and eventually moved on to Bechtel Construction. He was a member of the Heat and Frost Insulators Local 36 Union in Portland, OR and retired in January 2005. His work nickname was “Beaver” because when he set out to work it got done on time.Vic lived in Portland, OR for 11 years and then moved to Vancouver, WA.He married Betty Lamore in 1982 in Reno, NV. Betty passed in 2007. Sometime in 2009, a friend of his gave him a telephone number of a school bus driver who was a widow and he thought they might be a good match; he married Ella Connor on May 6, 2012.Vic leaves behind his wife, Ella; 3 stepchildren, Wayne Denman (Kelly), Vancouver, Janet Denman, Vancouver, and Kay Mackey (Russ), Marysville; a very special nephew, David Ranschau (Becky); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019.Vic was a faithful member of Columbia Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either Columbia Presbyterian Church or the Ray Hickey Hospice House, both in Vancouver, WA.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close