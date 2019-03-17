Obituary Guest Book View Sign



VICKIE GOODMAN

December 19, 1954 ˜ March 7, 2019



Vickie Goodman was born in the quiet town of Vancouver, WA at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Dec. 19, 1954, the youngest of three children. From her beginning to the end, Washington was her home.

Vickie was a loving, caring, down to earth mother that would do anything for her family and her friends.

She lived in the family home on 65th Ave. for many years and had a few others. She decided in 2000 to move back in with her mother. From then on she took care of her until the day her mother passed. Her mother willed to Vickie her home. The home was taken from her, and now Vickie has been taken from so many of us.

Vickie will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and her kind heart.

Vickie is survived by her 2 children, Jed Goodman and Christopher Payton; 2 grandchildren, Jesse Goodman and Jocelyn Goodman; 1 brother; and 1 sister.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Opal Collins; her beloved partner, John R. Story; and 2 former husbands, Bruce Engels and Mickey Payton.

Please sign her guest book @

Vickie Goodman was born in the quiet town of Vancouver, WA at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Dec. 19, 1954, the youngest of three children. From her beginning to the end, Washington was her home.Vickie was a loving, caring, down to earth mother that would do anything for her family and her friends.She lived in the family home on 65th Ave. for many years and had a few others. She decided in 2000 to move back in with her mother. From then on she took care of her until the day her mother passed. Her mother willed to Vickie her home. The home was taken from her, and now Vickie has been taken from so many of us.Vickie will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and her kind heart.Vickie is survived by her 2 children, Jed Goodman and Christopher Payton; 2 grandchildren, Jesse Goodman and Jocelyn Goodman; 1 brother; and 1 sister.She was preceded in death by her mother, Opal Collins; her beloved partner, John R. Story; and 2 former husbands, Bruce Engels and Mickey Payton.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close