VICKIE ANN GIBSON

November 1, 1959 ˜ October 20, 2019



Vickie Ann Gibson passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 20, 2019, at her home in Camas, WA. She was born in a mission hospital in Glennallen, AK, on Nov. 1, 1959, to Irvin and Patricia Forgey.

Vickie lived in Camas since she was three months old and was proud to call Camas home. She attended all of her schooling in Camas and graduated from Camas High School. A local girl through and through, Vickie worked at many local businesses including Top Burger, Crown Zellerbach Papermill, Phillips Chiropractic, Nu Life Chiropractic, and Forgey Chiropractic. She was a Business Administrator for the Camas School District for the last 27 years. She had a passion for education, the Camas School District, and her community.

Above all else, family was the most important thing to her. You could say she was the matriarch of an extended, tightknit family. She proudly hosted the annual Forgey Christmas Eve party at her beloved family log cabin home where she was raised. She was a lover of comfort and fun. Her contagious laugh would lighten up the room. Vickie was an avid book lover and a big fan of Gone with the Wind and even had many collectibles from the film. She belonged to the same local bunco group for more than 30 years. She loved camping with family and baking at home. She enjoyed traveling around the country and attending live music concerts with her husband, Robin.

Vickie was predeceased by her father, Irvin Forgey; and her brother, John (Lindsey) Forgey. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robin Gibson; son, Robert (Hannah) Gibson; daughter, Kelsey (Joshua) Alexander; mother, Pat Forgey; brother, Douglas (Paula) Forgey; and sister, Susan (Randy) Norris. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, eight nephews, four nieces, and 11 great-nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.

A service will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the Camas High School Auditorium: 26900 SE 15th St., Camas, WA 98607. Interment will be at the Camas Cemetery. Donations to the Vickie Gibson Scholarship Fund can be made through the Camas Education Foundation. To sign the online guestbooks, please visit

