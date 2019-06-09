Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Lynne Lawson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



VICKI LYNNE LAWSON

December 22, 1949 ˜ May 15, 2019



Vicki Lynne Lawson, 69, a resident of Vancouver, WA for almost 40 years, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1949 in San Mateo, CA to William and Grace Blackburn. She grew up in the San Francisco area and was 4th in a line of 6 kids. The Bay Area is where she met her dearest love, Robert Norman Lawson. They were married on December 15, 1976 and lived in Campbell and later Sunnyvale, CA. In 1980 her trio moved up to Vancouver, WA to get away from the big city.

Her elder sister Priscilla had lived in Vancouver for many years by then, so Vicki already had a good feel for the area. And once she and the family moved up, they quickly adapted to the rain and fell even deeper in love with the green trees, flowing rivers and snow-capped mountains. She was born to be here. During her time in the northwest, she was a friend to many and always loved a “Grand Explore” or day-trip to Portland. She enjoyed browsing her favorite rock & gem stores, with her hubby. She crafted stained glass and hand-made jewelry. Oh and an occasional trip to the beach or Seattle was always an easy decision.

Vicki was a bookkeeper for much of her early career, both in California and Vancouver. But she always had an interest in becoming a nurse. So after her son moved out in 1988, she went back to school. She graduated top of her nursing class from Clark College in 1991 and enjoyed the next 20+ years as a cardiac nurse at PeaceHealth in Vancouver, formerly Southwest Washington Medical Center. But she left the field earlier than expected due to health issues. Going back to PeaceHealth as a patient over the years had its advantages, since she knew much of the staff. She would tell them what to do...and they’d do it! They loved her. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in early 2008 and that is what ended her stay with us so early.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Robert ’Bob’ Lawson; her daughters, Ann, Siri and Andrea; her sons, Michael and Steven; her sisters, Priscilla and Bobbie; her brother, John; and 5 awesome grandchildren, Sam, Abe, Clara, Logan and Mason. Oh and we don’t want to forget Socks, her favorite cat! Priscilla, John and Bobbie remain from the original six siblings.

As per Vicki’s request, there will be no official service, just a small family affair, by a river somewhere in this Great Northwest.

The family would like to thank the kind-hearted staff at Ray Hickey Hospice House for the wonderful end-of-life care she received. Any gifts considered should be made in the form of donations to Ray Hickey in her name. She would appreciate that greatly. She loved many only to be loved by many as well.

Finally able to rest, we’ll miss you so much.

Please sign her guestbook @



Vicki Lynne Lawson, 69, a resident of Vancouver, WA for almost 40 years, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1949 in San Mateo, CA to William and Grace Blackburn. She grew up in the San Francisco area and was 4th in a line of 6 kids. The Bay Area is where she met her dearest love, Robert Norman Lawson. They were married on December 15, 1976 and lived in Campbell and later Sunnyvale, CA. In 1980 her trio moved up to Vancouver, WA to get away from the big city.Her elder sister Priscilla had lived in Vancouver for many years by then, so Vicki already had a good feel for the area. And once she and the family moved up, they quickly adapted to the rain and fell even deeper in love with the green trees, flowing rivers and snow-capped mountains. She was born to be here. During her time in the northwest, she was a friend to many and always loved a “Grand Explore” or day-trip to Portland. She enjoyed browsing her favorite rock & gem stores, with her hubby. She crafted stained glass and hand-made jewelry. Oh and an occasional trip to the beach or Seattle was always an easy decision.Vicki was a bookkeeper for much of her early career, both in California and Vancouver. But she always had an interest in becoming a nurse. So after her son moved out in 1988, she went back to school. She graduated top of her nursing class from Clark College in 1991 and enjoyed the next 20+ years as a cardiac nurse at PeaceHealth in Vancouver, formerly Southwest Washington Medical Center. But she left the field earlier than expected due to health issues. Going back to PeaceHealth as a patient over the years had its advantages, since she knew much of the staff. She would tell them what to do...and they’d do it! They loved her. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in early 2008 and that is what ended her stay with us so early.Vicki is survived by her husband, Robert ’Bob’ Lawson; her daughters, Ann, Siri and Andrea; her sons, Michael and Steven; her sisters, Priscilla and Bobbie; her brother, John; and 5 awesome grandchildren, Sam, Abe, Clara, Logan and Mason. Oh and we don’t want to forget Socks, her favorite cat! Priscilla, John and Bobbie remain from the original six siblings.As per Vicki’s request, there will be no official service, just a small family affair, by a river somewhere in this Great Northwest.The family would like to thank the kind-hearted staff at Ray Hickey Hospice House for the wonderful end-of-life care she received. Any gifts considered should be made in the form of donations to Ray Hickey in her name. She would appreciate that greatly. She loved many only to be loved by many as well.Finally able to rest, we’ll miss you so much.Please sign her guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close