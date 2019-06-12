Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica L. "Roni" Hamby-Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



VERONICA L. ”RONI” HAMBY-NELSON

September 18, 1953 ˜ May 31, 2019



Roni Hamby-Nelson was called home to Heaven on May 31, 2019 after a long fight with COPD and a short bout with cancer. She was 65. Roni passed very peacefully at home in the company of her husband and her beloved rescue cats and dogs.

Roni was born in Okahoma City, OK, the second child of Pat and Raymond Hamby Jr. She lived in a number of locations in the Puget Sound area before moving to Vancouver, in 1980, where she spent the rest of her life. Roni attended Clark College and graduated from Western Business College with a medical assistant degree. She held a variety of jobs including nursing home assistant, waitress, bartender and store clerk.

Roni was very artistic and talented at arts and crafts, sewing, quilting, interior design, gardening and landscaping. She had a keen interest in music and was learning to play piano.

Above all else was her love and compassion for all animals, both domestic and wild. She went to estraordinary lengths to ensure cats, dogs, birds, ferrets, ducklings, and flying squirrels had a good home and were well taken care of.

Roni is survived by her husband Paul Nelson; son Eric Swenson; and numerous sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Pat Priest; father Raymond Hamby Jr.; son Jayson Swenson; and sister, Barbara Barnes.

Per her request, there will be no memorial service.

