VERNON W. “SKIP” SNIDER
May 1935 ˜ June 2019
Vernon W. “Skip” Snider was taken from us on June 22, 2019 in a tragic incident at his home of 47 years in Amboy, Washington. He was 84 years old. Skip was born in Ridgefield, Washington in May 1935. Our father always had strong family and friendship ties to the Pacific Northwest and California.
Skip married the love of his life, Gail MacMath on June 19th, 1955 and thru this union 5 children were born.
Skip was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a Police officer for 17 years in Yuba City, California.
He was a good man, a loving husband, caring father and a figure of strength in our family. He is and will always be missed deeply. Our strongest condolence is that “Skip and Gail” are together again and at peace.
Skip is survived by the remaining four children and their families, Darren and Cindy of Beaverton, Oregon, Darcy of Amboy, Washington, Stewart and Nicole of Woodland, Washington and Bridget of Kalama, Washington. He also blessed the lives of fourteen grandchildren (including spouses) and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first son, Vernon Russell (infant); and his wife, Gail Roberta MacMath Snider, after 53 years of marriage.
He did not wish to have a public ceremony or service.
Published in The Columbian on July 14, 2019