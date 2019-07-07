VERNON MARSHALL
October 10, 1935 ˜ June 22, 2019
Vernon Marshall, 83, passed away on June 22, 2019 after several years fighting Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa. His family moved to Vancouver, when he was 4 years old.
After graduating from high school he served in the United States Air Force and then joined the Oregon Air National Guard where he worked in supervision of aircraft for over 38 years. He retired with a rank of Senior Master Seargeant. He then established a business, Marshall’s Paint and Wallpaper. He was a resident of Fairway Village for over 35 years.
Vern was preceded in death by his first wife, Emily Marshall and his sister Wanda Schole. Survivors include his wife, Judy Lilly; nephews David Marshall, Joseph Holper, Jr. and Donald Schole, Jr.; nieces Jolanda Terrell and Wendy Kraft; and brother-in-law, Jospeh Holper.
A graveside service for family was held on July 3, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. A casual gathering to remember and honor Vern will be held at 1:00 p.m. on July 20, 2019 at Fairway Village Clubhouse, 15590 SE Fernwood Dr. in Vancouver, Washington.
Please sign his guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on July 7, 2019