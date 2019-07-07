Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon "Vern" Marshall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



VERNON MARSHALL

October 10, 1935 ˜ June 22, 2019



Vernon Marshall, 83, passed away on June 22, 2019 after several years fighting Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa. His family moved to Vancouver, when he was 4 years old.

After graduating from high school he served in the United States Air Force and then joined the Oregon Air National Guard where he worked in supervision of aircraft for over 38 years. He retired with a rank of Senior Master Seargeant. He then established a business, Marshall’s Paint and Wallpaper. He was a resident of Fairway Village for over 35 years.

Vern was preceded in death by his first wife, Emily Marshall and his sister Wanda Schole. Survivors include his wife, Judy Lilly; nephews David Marshall, Joseph Holper, Jr. and Donald Schole, Jr.; nieces Jolanda Terrell and Wendy Kraft; and brother-in-law, Jospeh Holper.

A graveside service for family was held on July 3, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. A casual gathering to remember and honor Vern will be held at 1:00 p.m. on July 20, 2019 at Fairway Village Clubhouse, 15590 SE Fernwood Dr. in Vancouver, Washington.

Please sign his guestbook @

Vernon Marshall, 83, passed away on June 22, 2019 after several years fighting Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa. His family moved to Vancouver, when he was 4 years old.After graduating from high school he served in the United States Air Force and then joined the Oregon Air National Guard where he worked in supervision of aircraft for over 38 years. He retired with a rank of Senior Master Seargeant. He then established a business, Marshall’s Paint and Wallpaper. He was a resident of Fairway Village for over 35 years.Vern was preceded in death by his first wife, Emily Marshall and his sister Wanda Schole. Survivors include his wife, Judy Lilly; nephews David Marshall, Joseph Holper, Jr. and Donald Schole, Jr.; nieces Jolanda Terrell and Wendy Kraft; and brother-in-law, Jospeh Holper.A graveside service for family was held on July 3, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. A casual gathering to remember and honor Vern will be held at 1:00 p.m. on July 20, 2019 at Fairway Village Clubhouse, 15590 SE Fernwood Dr. in Vancouver, Washington.Please sign his guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close