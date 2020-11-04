1/1
Vernon Edwin Waller III

VERNON EDWIN WALLER III
June 12, 1957 ˜ October 24, 2020

Vern Waller, 63, headed home to heaven Oct. 24, 2020. He was born June 12, 1957, in Vancouver, WA to Vern Sr. and Betty Waller.
Vern graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1975. He married his sweetheart Kimberly in 1976, and they had two children.
Vern worked for Freightliner on Swan Island 36 years from 1977 to 2013. For the past several years, he had been on staff at Grace Church in Camas, WA. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, cooking, Pinochle, golf, playing guitar and wearing his famous collection of Disney Hawaiian shirts. Above all else, Vern loved the Lord.
Vern is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kim; son, Joseph (Erin); daughter, Kelly; five grandchildren, Jones, Mollie, Nola, Taylor and Avrie; father, Vern Sr.; brothers, Matt and Mark (Cathy), in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends he considered as family.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a service to honor Vern will be a private event.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 4, 2020.
