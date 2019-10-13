Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verne Folden Hutchison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



VERNE FOLDEN HUTCHISON

January 10, 1933 ˜ October 1, 2019



Verne Folden Hutchison was a remarkable husband, father, and grandfather of deep faith. He touched many lives with

his caring spirit and loving service.



Surrounded by family and friends in his final days, Verne Folden Hutchison passed from this life to his eternal home in heaven October 1, 2019 at Peace Health S.W. Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. Verne was born January 10, 1933 to Jenny Folden and Clyde Hutchison in Denton, MT. He graduated from Aberdeen, SD High School.

Verne met Peggy Flint, his wife of 63 years, in Los Angeles, CA while traveling with a musical team from Prairie Bible Institute. They were married April 6, 1956 in San Diego, CA.

Verne received his BA in 1957 from Grace College, Winona Lake, IN; 1961 Bachelor of Divinity from Grace Theological Seminary, Winona Lake, IN; and 1972 Master of Theology from Western Seminary, Portland, OR. Peggy typed all the papers required for his degrees; she said she was surprised he didn’t give her a typing test before they were married. He served in ministries in Oregon and Nebraska.

Verne and Peggy enjoyed traveling ... an extended trip to Scandinavia, Hawaii, Mexico, cruises to Alaska, and especially the Oregon Coast.

He loved studying the Word of God, teaching, writing, and spending time in prayer.

Verne is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughters, Lynn (Vince), Kathy (Daniel) and Karen; grandchildren, Nikki (Greg), Amber (Chris), Cory (Becca) and Jason (Kristin); and his 12 great-grandchildren, who brought him so much joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois and husband Paul Schliebe, and their daughter, Star Manson.

The family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff at Peace Health S.W. Medical Center CVICU and Neuroscience Unit for the compassionate care of Verne and his extended family.

A Memorial Service will be held 1:00p.m., October 19, 2019 at Brush Prairie Baptist Church, 11814 N.E. 117th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98662. Internment will be at Winlock, WA Cemetery.

