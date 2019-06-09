Verna Lee Sachtjen

Obituary
VERNA LEE SACHTJEN
February 25, 1942 ˜ May 31, 2019

Verna Lee Sachtjen passed away on May 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Cortez, CO, the daughter of Paul and Margaret Butler. She grew up in Bend, OR and moved to Vancouver, WA in 1988.
Verna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family more than anything.
Verna is survived by her husband, Gary, of 49 years; son, Robin; daughter, Lori; and her grandchildren, Samuel and Stephanie Smith, Josh and Jerica Pinard. She will be missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in The Columbian on June 9, 2019
