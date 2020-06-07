Verna B. Vivian
VERNA B. VIVIAN
December 12, 1954 ˜ May 31, 2020

Verna Vivian passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in San Francisco, CA and graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School 1973 Portland, OR. She lived most of her life in Vancouver, WA and Rainier, OR.
Verna was employed in maintenance for a large part of her life. When she wasn’t working and after retiring, she loved to sew, collect brass and glass, crafts, cooking/baking, gardening and spending time surrounded by family.
Verna is survived by her spouse, Allan Gotcher; children: Michael (Lindy), Danelle and Jennifer (Tyler); stepson, Dustin (Kori); grandchildren: Kortnee (Tanner), Natalie (Austin), Meghan, Ciro, Trent, Levi, Zackary, Lauren and Nichole; great-grandchild, Westyn; and her wonderful dog, Bella.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Reese; and loved dog, Rosey.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.
