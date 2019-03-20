Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verda Whelden. View Sign



VERDA MAE WHELDEN

May 1, 1928 ˜ February 23, 2019



Verda Whelden (formerly Moorman, Rachels) passed peacefully at her home attended by her grandson on February 23, 2019. She was 90 years old.

Verda was born May 1, 1928 in Stuart, Iowa, she grew up and lived in Iowa until she moved to Vancouver in 1964. She worked at Jantzen, Inc. as a seamstress, retiring after 25 years of work. She enjoyed dancing, reading and walking. She frequented the Luepke Senior Center where she enjoyed dancing and visiting with her many friends.

Verda is survived by two children, her son Terry who currently lives in North Carolina and Ronda, who lives in Vancouver, WA. She also has five grandsons; Mark Scott, Patrick Rachels, Tyler Gordon, Trenton Gordon and Timothy Gordon.

In remembrance, please donate to in lieu of flowers. Per Verda's request, there will be no service. Her ashes will be interred at Park Hill Cemetery with her Mother, Lena Moorman.

