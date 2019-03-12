Obituary Guest Book View Sign



VELMA ”NANA” MOLL

April 12, 1925 ˜ March 9, 2019



Velma ”Nana” Moll of Vancouver, WA, passed away March 9, 2019. She was born to James and Queen Alice Pearson April 12, 1925 in Hermosa Beach, CA.

In her early life, Velma was a beach bum in the best way, and a heartbreaker. The heart she never broke was John Frederick Moll. They met when she was 17 and were married the same year. Their lives changed when they accepted an invitation to attend a Sunday evening service at Colonial Tabernacle in Long Beach, CA. That night in 1942, Velma with John received Christ as her personal savior.

They served Christian Evangelistic Assemblies, now Grace International, for 50 years, including 35 as Northwest District Superintendents. After retiring in 1994, John and Velma were integral to the community of Peoples Church until their home-going to heaven.

Velma’s husband John Moll, her step-father Chris Christian and daughter Barbara Joe, who died shortly after birth, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Grace Mulkey and son-in-law, Larry Mulkey of Vancouver, WA; and three granddaughters and their husbands: Laura and Bryan Davenport of Vancouver, WA, Michelle Mulkey and Nathaniel Garrett of San Rafael, CA and Christina and Ryan Gilbreath of Brentwood, CA; nine great-grandchildren plus one more due this August also mourn her as she was a big part of their lives up right until the end. “Nana” is also survived by a loving family and flock at Peoples Church.

Velma’s Celebration of Life is at People’s Church, Wednesday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. The family has opened the service to anyone who knew and loved Velma.

Please sign her guest book @



Velma ”Nana” Moll of Vancouver, WA, passed away March 9, 2019. She was born to James and Queen Alice Pearson April 12, 1925 in Hermosa Beach, CA.In her early life, Velma was a beach bum in the best way, and a heartbreaker. The heart she never broke was John Frederick Moll. They met when she was 17 and were married the same year. Their lives changed when they accepted an invitation to attend a Sunday evening service at Colonial Tabernacle in Long Beach, CA. That night in 1942, Velma with John received Christ as her personal savior.They served Christian Evangelistic Assemblies, now Grace International, for 50 years, including 35 as Northwest District Superintendents. After retiring in 1994, John and Velma were integral to the community of Peoples Church until their home-going to heaven.Velma’s husband John Moll, her step-father Chris Christian and daughter Barbara Joe, who died shortly after birth, preceded her in death.She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Grace Mulkey and son-in-law, Larry Mulkey of Vancouver, WA; and three granddaughters and their husbands: Laura and Bryan Davenport of Vancouver, WA, Michelle Mulkey and Nathaniel Garrett of San Rafael, CA and Christina and Ryan Gilbreath of Brentwood, CA; nine great-grandchildren plus one more due this August also mourn her as she was a big part of their lives up right until the end. “Nana” is also survived by a loving family and flock at Peoples Church.Velma’s Celebration of Life is at People’s Church, Wednesday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. The family has opened the service to anyone who knew and loved Velma.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Religious Service Information Peoples Church

6801 E Mill Plain Blvd

Vancouver, WA 98664

Send Flowers Published in The Columbian on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close