VALERIE WILLIAMS

August 17, 1941 ˜ March 27, 2019



Valerie Myrtle Smith Williams, a loving mother, devoted wife and a friend to everyone whose life she touched, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in La Quinta, CA at the age of 77 after a brief illness. She had bravely battled rheumatoid arthritis for her entire adult life which resulted in a compromised and weakened immune system.

Valerie was born on August 17, 1941 in East Ely, NV to Clifford Smith and Olive Burton Smith. The family moved to Vancouver, WA 1942 in order to gain employment in support of the WWII war effort by working in the Kaiser Shipyards in Vancouver.

Her mother remarried in 1947 to Arnold McNeill for which that marriage produced a daughter Dorothy McNeill Hazeltine (Terry) who lives in Portland, OR. The sisters were very close. Valerie lived all of her childhood in Vancouver in the Lincoln Heights area and attending the local schools and graduating from Fort Vancouver High in 1959.

Valerie attended Western Business School and worked in Sales for Fort Vancouver Plywood Co. (1969 - 1983) for which she later became Sales Manager. She later worked in sales management for Northwest Packing in Vancouver from 1983 until her retirement in 2005.

Her marriage to Jack Bridger in 1965 produced one daughter, Kris Bridger (Jon) Pound of Amboy, WA and one son, John Bridger (Betty) of Ridgefield, WA. She married Boyd Williams of Vancouver, WA on May 24, 1975 which included his three children, Daryl Williams (Jodi Burns friend) Vancouver, WA, Darla Williams Aiken of Lynwood, WA and Dessa Williams (Jerry) Pope of Mesa, AZ In all, she is survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two nieces.

Boyd and Valerie enjoyed a wonderful 44 years together raising all 5 children together in the Vancouver home and were blessed with the luxury of enjoying a summer home on Hood Canal (on Puget Sound) for the past 44 years and a winter home in Palm Desert and La Quinta, CA for the past 19 years, all the while maintaining the family home base in Vancouver where all the children graduated from Evergreen High School. Valerie loved horses all of her life and was able to live it through her daughter Kris’ and son Johns family who have been equestrians all of their lives.

Valerie’s and Boyd’s lives were filled with many adventures that included square dancing, hiking, white water rafting and road trips throughout all of the 50 states including Canada and Mexico. The entire family together hand built their first vacation home on Hood Canal and have spent summers on the Puget Sound for 44 years, the last 27 years in Seabeck, WA on the water where they enjoyed crabbing, clamming, shrimping and entertaining.

They have lived at the same residence in Vancouver for the past 44 years at the same home while spending winters in Palm Desert and La Quinta, CA for the past 19 years. Entertaining, going to casinos, movies, lectures, dancing, playing pinochle and cribbage and attending concerts were part of their very busy schedule.

Valerie was an accomplished ballroom dancer but her true love was “Rock and Roll”. She was very popular with many entertainers in the Coachella Valley and they would always play her favorite song “Bang A Gong, Get It On” and acknowledge her at that time. She loved it and they loved her.

Valerie truly enjoyed hosting parties and socializing with family and friends. She was like a patchwork quilt that had a special piece for everyone she met, and they in turn had a special piece of her. She had an impact on a lot of lives and will be truly missed by al

A memorial was held on April 12, 2019 at the clubhouse of the Laguna de La Paz community in La Quinta, CA where she currently resided during the winter months.

Her final resting place will be at the Park Hill Cemetery in Vancouver, WA preceded by a memorial service including a “Celebration of Life” to be held at the American Legion Smith-Reynolds Post 14 located at 4607 NE St. James Rd., Vancouver, WA 98663 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on April 22, 2019.

Please sign her guest book @



