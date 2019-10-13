TYLOR ADAM KROUT
December 18, 1988 ˜ September 23, 2019
Tylor Adam Krout, 30, of Washougal, Washington, passed away on September 23rd, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1988, and raised in Camas, Washington, the youngest son of Anna Coffey and Samuel Krout. Tylor later moved to Kuna, Idaho for school and work, but he recently returned home.
Tylor was a kind and loving person who was liked and loved by all. He was a hard worker, an awesome friend, and the best son, brother, and uncle to his family. He loved life and everyone wholeheartedly.
Tylor is survived by his mother, Anna Coffey; siblings, Rachel and Curtis; his nieces and nephews, CJ, Peyton, Ethan, Benjamin, Brooklynn and Fowlen; and many family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Krout.
Tylor’s memorial will be held at Fern Prairie Grange, 814 NE 267th Ave., Camas, WA 98607 on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 2p.m. Potluck to follow, please bring a dish to share.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 13, 2019