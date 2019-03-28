Obituary Guest Book View Sign



TYLER J. TERRY

December 23, 1990 ˜ March 17, 2019



On Sunday, March 17th, 2019, Tyler J. Terry, a loving dad, son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away suddenly at the age of 28. Born December 23, 1990, he was a loving, caring and wonderful person.

Tyler had fought addiction for many years but had gotten clean in October of 2016 to be there for and raise his son Jaxon. During this time, Tyler was being treated for schizophrenia and the medications to help, compromised his health, while fighting hard to be the good dad and person he was, his body could no longer continue the fight. Tyler passed away from heart and respiratory failure.

Tyler loved Star Wars his whole life and taught this to his son. He also liked Dragon Ball Z, Game of Thrones, History, Greek Mythology, conspiracy theories and his Star Bucks double shots. He loved Goodwill shopping with his grandma Marilyn, playing video games with his son and his step-dad, Brent and being Jaxons dad. Tyler thought the world of his sisters, Brooke and Alexis, and was always so proud of everything they did. He never went a day without telling me, his mom, he loved me. He spent time everyday with his grandma Marilyn and they were the best of friends. Tyler was wonderful person.

We know he is now with his dad, Greg Terry; grandpa, Gaylon Hall; and Sam, the dog he missed so much.

Tyler will be missed by his son, Jaxon Terry; his mom and step-dad, Kathleen and Brent Bowers; his sisters, Brooke Terry (Vinnie) and Alexis Bowers (Corey); his grandma, Marilyn Hall; his grandparents, Barbara and Dave Bowers; his uncle, Mark Hall and cousins, Mark, Dimetrea and Malia’ka; his uncle, Larry Bowers (Sheri) and cousins, David and Larry John Bowers; aunt, Lela (Rob) Bonzer and cousins, Erin and Cole Bonzer.

A celebration of Tyler’s life will be April 7th at 3p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Please feel free to dress casual and all are welcome to wear Star Wars anything to celebrate Tyler’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please give a few dollars to someone homeless or down on their luck, smile and say hello to a stranger, buy someone their coffee or do any kind thing in Tyler’s memory. He would love that.

Please sign his guest book @

1101 NE 112th Avenue

Vancouver , WA 98684

