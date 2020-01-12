TREVOR LEE BROSIUS
August 25, 1996 ˜ January 6, 2020
In loving memory of Artist Trevor Lee Brosius, born in Portland, OR on August 25, 1996 and died from brain cancer in Vancouver, WA on January 6, 2020 at age 23. His art was his passion that he loved and lived for.
Trevor leaves behind many people whom loved him dearly: father, David Brosius; mother, Katrina Aguilera; step-mom, LaNeanne Tunstall; step-dad, Ronald Parvin; siblings, Dylan Brosius, Awnika Aguilera, Keagan Aguilera; soulmate, Allyson Reed; best friend, Jocob Rosen; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
The ceremony will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 6600 Highland Dr., Vancouver, WA 98661 starting with the rosary at 10a.m., Mass at 11a.m., followed by a luncheon afterwards.
Burial services by Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 12, 2020