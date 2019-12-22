Send Flowers Obituary



TRACY RENEE TWYMAN

August 28, 1978 ˜ July 9, 2019



Tracy Renee Twyman died on July 9, 2019 at 40 years of age; Born in Kansas City, August 28,1978 to Thomas Clark Twyman and her mother Dwayna Michele Tracy.



Tracy lived an unusual & exceptional life. She graduated from high school at Portland Community College and graduated with honors from New Jersey City University. At age 13 she produced her first Cable Access Show, Damasche After Dark, and by age 15 she authored her first Zine, Dagobert’s Revenge, which was met with much acclaim and was widely distributed in New York City and Los Angeles markets. Her journalism career began at age 16 when she was a feature writer for the PCC college newspaper and she produced her first film, Signs and Symbols of Free Masonry. Over the next 20 years she authored over 30 books, her first being The Merovingian Mythos. She was a frequent guest on the international radio broadcasts of Coast to Coast and Dreamland, was a featured guest on Jesse Ventura’s TV series and was a regular guest on Clyde Lewis’ radio show Ground Zero, even working as the show’s producer for a brief stint. She also had her own radio show weekly on local radio in Oil City, PA. She was an excellent writer with a gift for plotting as seen in her last novel, the roman a’ clef, Genuflect, and wrote about many subjects ranging from the Occult and Free Masonry to scholarly books on Economics. Tracy was deeply loved, had a sparkling wit, and was a joy to fans, friends and her family.



She is survived by her husband, son, mother and grandfather.



