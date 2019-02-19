Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy Ann Terry. View Sign



TRACY ANN TERRY

July 22, 1979 ˜ January 25, 2019



Tracy Ann Terry of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Jan. 25, 2019 from brain cancer. She was born in Seattle, WA to Pat and Sherry Terry. Tracy graduated from Mountain View High School in Vancouver, WA.

She received her BA from the University of Washington and an MBA from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

Tracy worked in the accounting field for Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Embry Riddle University, and Julep.

Tracy will be remembered for her beauty, intelligence, independence, sarcasm and her sense of humor.

She enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas, spending time with friends, and anything with sparkle. Dogs were a main passion for Tracy, particularly her beloved Springer Spaniel, Tegan Rose.

Tracy will be forever loved and missed by her parents, Pat and Sherry; brother, Mark; special friend, Mike Smith; and her precious Tegan Rose.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sun., Feb. 24th, at Lacamas Lake Lodge in Camas from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society or to PeaceHealth Hospice at PHSW Foundation, PO Box 2516, Vancouver, WA 98668.

