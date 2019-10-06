Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Torquenia "Tory" Luetjen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



TORQUENIA “TORY” (SIMELARO) LUETJEN

August 24, 1924 ˜ September 23, 2019



Torquenia (Simelaro) Luetjen was born August 24, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She passed away peacefully at Summer Breeze Adult Care Home in Vancouver, Washington on September 23, 2019.

Tory was the 7th of 9 children born to Pietro and Martha (Milano) Simelaro who came to America from Reggio, Calabria, Italy. She was raised and educated in Philadelphia where as a teenager she excelled at ice skating, roller skating, dancing and horseback riding.

Tory met her husband to be, Jack Luetjen, on the phone when she was a telephone operator during WWII and he was a soldier stationed near Philadelphia. Apparently he liked the sound of her voice because he asked her for a date. She agreed to meet him at a movie theater...and they eloped 3 months later! Daughter, Helen, was born a year later, followed by John, Terri, and Paul over the next 11 years.

Tory and Jack lived in many different places after Jack graduated from the University of Montana. Tory could pack up a house, move, and settle into a new place in two days...and still manage to entertain family and friends at the same time!

Tory and Jack owned and operated Luetjen Insurance Agency in Vancouver from the 1960s until they retired in 1985. Until Jack died in 2006, they managed to do a lot of traveling and cruising together throughout America and Europe. Tory especially enjoyed their trips to Italy and Germany.

She was a member of Fort Vancouver Lions Club and the Reserve Officers Association Auxiliary. Tory loved, trusted and relied on God throughout her life. She was active in many Lutheran Churches over the years; Zion in Camas, and Immanuel, Messiah, and Family of Christ, in Vancouver. However, her life always revolved around her husband and family. She especially like spending time as “Nonna” with her 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly!

Tory is survived by her children: Helen Winters White (Marsh) with their 4 children and 10 grandchildren; John M. Luetjen; Terri Maslanka (John) with their 3 children and 5 grandchildren; and Paul S. Luetjen (Stacey) with their daughter and 3 grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister, Rose Buonpastore; sisters-in-law, Betty Simelaro and Alice Luetjen; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Members of Tory’s family always called her “Dolly”, whereas she was “Tory” to friends.

She was preceded in death by Jack, her beloved husband of 61 years; her parents, five brothers, and two sisters.

A memorial service honoring Tory will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 AM. A private burial will be at Vancouver Barracks Post Cemetery on Friday, Oct.11.

Memorials may be given in Tory’s name to The Alzheimer’s Association, Messiah Lutheran Preschool, or the Clark County Lions Sight & Hearing Program.

