TONI LYNN (LUBBERS) ROYBAL

May 4, 1960 ˜ June 14, 2019



It is with great sadness to inform you that Toni passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday morning, June 14, 2019. After months of unimaginable suffering with ALS, Toni is now at peace and in a much better place. She will be sorely missed by all!

Toni Lynn Roybal, age 59 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Centennial, CO on Friday, June 14, 2019. The cause was due to ALS complications.

She was born May 4, 1960 in Vancouver, WA where she lived before starting her own Exhibit Design Firm, Roybal Communications, in Denver, CO.

Toni was a bright beacon of life, she was always there for everyone first and herself second. Everyone she met and touched knew she was a special person. She inspired all around her to be the best person they can be and lived her life that way. Toni loved to travel and explore the world and had an inquisitive mind about our past history and how it shapes our future.

Toni will be sorely missed, but her legacy will persevere through her two daughters, Kirstin and Kelsey.

Survivors include: husband, Michael Roybal, Littleton, CO; daughters, Kirstin Roybal, Littleton, CO and Kelsey Roybal, Portland, OR; father, Dale Lubbers, Vancouver, WA; and brother, Trent Lubbers, Vancouver, WA.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Doloris Wanner.

Services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, Englewood, CO on June 22, 2019 @ 2:30 PM. Relatives and friends are welcome.

