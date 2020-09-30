TOM (ANTON) SKORO
January 25, 1956 ˜ September 26, 2020
Lifetime Vancouver, WA resident, Tom (Anton) Skoro passed away peacefully at his home in Boise, ID on Sept. 26, 2020, surrounded by family.
Tom was born Jan. 25, 1956 in Boise. He was a graduate of Boise High School, and received a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering management from Oregon State University (OSU) in 1981. Tom and wife Joan were generous philanthropists.
Tom was especially supportive of all aspects of OSU including academics, Beaver athletics and student housing. He received several awards for his contributions: in 2007, he was inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Engineers; in 2015, Tom was named with the prestigious OSU Alumni Fellow award; and in 2019, he was honored with the OSU E.B. Lemon Distinguished Alumni Award. They established the Joan and Tom Skoro Collegiate Recovery Community at OSU to support students in recovery while working towards their collegiate goals.
Tom also served as vice president of Daybreak Youth Services and was instrumental in the relocation and expansion of southern Washington’s largest teen addiction recovery facility to its new location in Brush Prairie, WA.
Tom’s career in construction spanned four decades; 31 of which were with Kiewit Companies. Always eager for opportunity, Tom quickly progressed through a series of field operation positions before being promoted to district manager and leading Kiewit’s bridge and marine construction operations on large and complex projects throughout North America. Most notably, Tom led the construction of the groundbreaking $1.5B San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge East Span Skyway project.
Tom was an avid and accomplished pilot and generously shared his flights with family, friends and philanthropic needs. He was a world traveler and avid outdoorsman, accomplished fly fisherman, and enjoyed skiing and hiking. Notably, Tom hiked to the Base Camp of Mount Everest in Nepal in 2010.
Tom is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joan (Carpenter); son, Jacob “Jake” Skoro; mother, Delpha; sister, Becky Ramsey; and brother, Barney; as well as his many nieces, nephews, and extended family that he loved.
He is preceded in death by his father, Boyd; and brothers, Chuck and Dick.
Tom was an inspirational leader and inspired those around him to learn, to live a full life, and to laugh. He will be remembered as a friend and mentor to many.
A very special thank you to friends and family who shared their love and support and the team of doctors, Kristin Fiorentino, MD, Nikitha Alluri, MD, and Steven Smith MD, and nurses who supported him throughout his battle with cancer.
Donations may be made to Idaho2Fly, supporting men with cancer or the organization of your choice.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2612 W State St., Boise, ID 83702. Vigil will be at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m. The burial will be private, family only, at 3 p.m.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits