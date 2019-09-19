Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Curtis "Tim" Hayden. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1603 N Parkway Ave Battle Ground , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



TIMOTHY ”TIM” CURTIS HAYDEN

March 20, 1952 ˜ September 17, 2019



Timothy ”Tim” Curtis Hayden of Battle Ground, WA passed away September 17, 2019. He was born in Vancouver, WA on March 20, 1952 to Thomas and Lorraine (Curtis) Hayden.

Tim retired from the Evergreen School District, a beloved bus driver. He loved all his students and never knew a stranger.

When he was not serving the community, Tim loved to spend time with his family and friends. He traveled extensively in the US, Canada, Mexico, to Jamaica and Scotland. Tim could often be found hunting and fishing and for many years served on the Cowlitz Valley Wildlife League board.

He was a proud member of AA for 42 years and always had a hand, ear or truck ready to lend to help anyone in need, anytime day or night.

Tim is survived by his wife, Helen (Payette); five daughters, Kari-Ann Lewis (Josh) of Houston TX, Nicole Martin (Mike) of Vancouver, WA, Lisa Somero (Raymond) of New Ipswich, NH, Paula Siverly (Christopher) of Welches, OR and Andrea Halverson (Rolf) of Bradenton, FL; 15 grandchildren; two brothers, Pat Hayden (Margaret) and Mike Hayden (Brenda); and one sister, Terri Hayden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; late wife, Marie (Waldal); nephew, Scott Hayden; and sister-in-law, Debbie (Payette) Boyd.

A service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1603 N Parkway Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604, Friday, September 20th at 11:00 a.m.

Tim will be missed by many, near and far.

We love and will miss you always Poppa.

