THOMAS ”TOMMY” WILLIAM EDWARDS

July 8, 1952 ˜ March 12, 2019



The body of Thomas “Tommy” William Edwards was discovered by dear friends a year ago, on the morning of March 12th, 2019. He had died of natural causes related to a lifelong love of beer and bacon. Tommy had recently proclaimed it was exactly the way he wanted to go: quietly, peacefully, and quickly. He was 66 years old and had lived in Clark County for his entire life.

Tom is survived by his three adult children, Marie, Emma, and Jesse Edwards, and three grandchildren, Stella, Grace, and Norah as well as his sisters and numerous cousins.

Tom was a kind soul with a wry wit and an often crude sense of humor. Despite the sharp edges of his personality, Tom was all softness inside. He gave the benefit of the doubt, even when it wasn’t owed, and taught his children to do the same. He had the unique ability to meet people where they were, sit with them there, and help them pick themselves back up again. One time, Tom noticed a neighbor was giving away their lawnmower. Knowing that she couldn’t afford to replace the broken mower, he repaired the engine and returned it to her free of charge. He did so quietly, without fanfare.

Tom was gentle with children and a natural teacher. He built his kids a zipline in the woods of their farm, spent many winters snowmobiling with his son Jesse, and introduced Emma to Music Millennium. He took Marie to the piano stores in Portland so she could play the Steinways and peruse the sheet music. He let his kids (and their cousins) play with blow-guns, dart guns, and homemade spears. There were dirtbikes and quads and boats and snowmobiles. Bonfires were a staple, with marshmallows and hotdogs on roasting sticks whittled by Tom’s pocket knife. No matter the adventure, there was always just enough mischief to be fun. Nothing makes a lesson “stick” like a little bit of trouble.

Tom spent his career as a Teamster, providing for his family and making lifelong friends in his union as a local truck driver. In 1975, he married Lorraine “Lori” Cordz and they had three children together. Tom and Lori divorced in 2001, but their lives remained intertwined through the love they both shared for their kids. Lori remarried and her new husband, Steve, graciously accepted Tom into their home for holidays and other important events.

For most of his life, Tom struggled with alcoholism and social anxiety. This could make him difficult to love and even more difficult to include in activities. His family would like for you to know that this is a symptom of the disease of addiction, not an indication of his character. He did his best, he loved us fully, and even when it was uncomfortable for him, he showed up. We learned posthumously of his large circle of friends, many of whom had similar struggles. To all of Tom’s friends, new and old, thank you for loving him, too.

