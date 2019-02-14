THOMAS PAUL MCCARTHY
June 26, 1944 ˜ February 11, 2019
Thomas Paul McCarthy passed away on Mon., Feb. 11th, 2019. He was born on June 26th, 1944 to Roscoe and Joyce McCarthy in North Dakota but grew up in Santa Cruz, CA where he developed his love for sailing and surfing.
Tom served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1964-1968 on the USS Providence.
He had various professions including meat cutter at Safeway and owned his own boat charter in Maui, HI. For over 25 years Tom owned and operated Volcano Garden Art in Hawaii and Clark County, WA.
Tom was an avid member of the Clark County Bee Keepers Association and past Commander of the Ridgefield American Legion Post 44.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Lauing McCarthy; his sister, Roxanne Borean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn; parents, Roscoe and Joyce; and his brother, Dennis.
A memorial service will be held Sun., Feb. 17th at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Veterans Memorial in downtown Ridgefield, WA next to the Ridgefield Fire Station on 3rd Ave. It will be followed immediately by a Celebration of Life and Potluck at the Community Room in the Ridgefield Library at 210 Main Ave., Ridgefield, WA. (Former Ridgefield Community Center)
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 14, 2019