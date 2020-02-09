Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Patrick "Tom" Walters. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



THOMAS PATRICK WALTERS

March 17, 1969 ˜ February 2, 2020



Thomas Patrick Walters passed away on February 2, 2020 in Vancouver, WA after a sudden illness. He was born on March 17, 1969 in Seattle, WA to Doris Marie Ehnat Walters and John Lawrence Walters. Tom was the youngest of 9 children, having 5 brothers and 3 sisters. He grew up on Capitol Hill in Seattle, attending St. Joseph’s Elementary. He was a 1987 graduate of East Side Catholic High School where he lettered in football, wrestling and track. He was awarded a football scholarship and attended Montana State University before transferring to Western Washington University where he continued to play and earn his Bachelor’s degree. While at WWU he met and married Stacy Mathews.

Tom and Stacy lived in Bellingham and Vancouver, WA and Eugene, OR before returning to Vancouver, where they lived for the last 20 years with their 2 children, Nathan and Allison.

Tom worked for over 20 years in the construction supply industry, most recently for Acme Construction Supply.

His passion was his family. He loved spending time with them and supporting them in all of their endeavors. He also enjoyed cooking and joking around. Tom was very proud of growing up in Seattle and was a loyal Seahawk fan from 1976 on. He had a great sense of humor and a hearty, boisterous laugh. He will be greatly missed.

Tom is survived by his wife of 27 years, Stacy; son, Nate; daughter, Allie; 3 sisters: Debby (Dan), Denise (Marc) and Sally (Ty); 4 brothers: John Jr. (Soula), Jim (Susan), Joe (Sharron) and Jerry (Sharla); 10 nephews; 6 nieces; his mother-in-law, Sylvia; and brother-in-law, Rich (Lisa).

He was preceded in death by his father, John Sr.; mother, Dorie; brother, Jeff; and father-in-law, Dick.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of the CVICU unit of PeaceHealth Southwest hospital for caring for Tom and making his last days comfortable.

There will be a service to remember Tom’s life held on March 14th at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684.

Please sign his guest book @

