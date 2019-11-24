THOMAS PATRICK HARRIS
May 13, 1940 ˜ November 19, 2019
Tom Harris passed away Nov. 19, 2019, in Portland, OR. He was born May 13, 1940, in Chicago, IL, to Claude and Nelle Patrick Harris.
Tom received his associates degree and served in the Army/National Guard. He worked as a special agent for Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years. Tom was a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church.
He was a softball and little league coach and was a member of a bowling league.
Tom was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He was a huge Chicago Cubs fan, and he always told his wife that she was his sunshine.
Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou; three children, Sheryl, John and Rick; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many more family members.
He was preceded in death by both parents, a half-sister and two half-brothers.
Celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 16001 N.E. 34th St., Vancouver, WA 98682. Cremation was by Straub’s Funeral Home.
Thank you to Providence Elder Care for the extraordinary care and thoughtfulness you provided for our beloved family member.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 24, 2019