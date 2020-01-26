Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas P. "Tom" Anderson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:30 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



THOMAS P. ANDERSON

July 9, 1929 ˜ January 6, 2020



Tom was born July 9th, 1929 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Thomas Demetrius Anderson and Mary Dorcus Sonda. He was the third of four brothers whom he remained close with his entire life.

At age 17, Tom joined the Navy and off to the European theatre in a Destroyer, accumulating the entertaining and colorful stories that remained a fixture in Tom’s repertoire his entire life. After 5 years he was honorably discharged and went to college.

At Ohio State, he majored in Geology and hung out with a crowd of brilliant, scientifically-minded students that partied hard and debated math and physics scribbling equations on beer-stained napkins at places like the Blue Danube bar in Columbus, Ohio.

B.S. in geology in hand, he traveled to Butte, Montana where he worked underground in the Anaconda copper mine. From Butte he headed south to Australia’s Northern Territories where he explored the snake and crocodile laden jungles of the outback and made a significant copper discovery for Mount Isa Mines. He also met a friendly Wallaby that would eat a head of cabbage from his hand by holding on to Tom’s wrists while he ate.

1959, Tom returned to Columbus, where he met his best friend and wife of 58 years, Shirley Anne Coffer, and convinced her to go prospecting for silver in the Idaho Bitterroots, which they did for two summers. In the winter they worked in Seattle, Tom for Walker and Whiteford, surveyors and Shirley for the

The next move was to Los Angeles. Tom worked overseas for Global Marine where he discovered a major nickel deposit in the Philippines while Shirley taught and earned a PhD from

In 1971, Tom and Shirley had one son, Christopher, who now lives in Denver with his wife Christine Latta and two sons, Brady and Ryan.

When Chris was born, Tom quit overseas exploration, earned his MS in Geology at Cal State Northridge and joined the California Division of Mines and Geology where he spent a career working on geology of the California desert. He retired from the Division in the late 80’s and started his consulting practice immediately.

Tom worked on intellectually challenging projects for small miners who were being “screwed” by the state or federal government and relished the wins in court as much as his clients and their lawyers did. Tom always looked out for the small miner, wary of the intentions of government agencies that tried to shut down their operations with spurious scientific and legal justification.

In 2000, Tom and Shirley moved to Vancouver, Washington several blocks from Shirley’s sister where they spent the rest of Tom’s life.

Tom never lost his love of life, his infectious optimism, unforgettable stories and keen analytical mind. He could discuss mineralogy, geochemistry physics and advanced mathematics as easily as he could entertain his son’s teenage buddies or a random stranger with hilarious, informative and colorful stories from a life of adventure. He traveled to every continent on the planet, except for Antarctica. He had an offer to go but wasn’t interested.

He loved his friends and family and was polite, kind and dignified to the very end. Tom will be dearly missed by many.

A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on April 19, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

Published in The Columbian on Jan. 26, 2020

