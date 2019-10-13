Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas James Hildreth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



THOMAS JAMES HILDRETH

March 5, 1938 ˜ September 25, 2019



Thomas James Hildreth, of Vancouver, WA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away in his home on Sept. 25th, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born in Verdigre, NE on March 5th, 1938 to James A. and Geneva Hildreth.

Tom knew from an early age that he wanted to be a Civil Engineer. He earned a Bachelor’s degree, majoring in Civil Engineering, from Colorado State and a Master’s of Science in Civil Engineering at the University of Washington.

Tom felt fortunate to spend his entire career doing something he loved, the design and construction of roads, including working on the beautiful North Cascades State Highway, better known as Hwy 20, through the North Cascades of Washington State. He worked at Federal Highways in Vancouver for 34 years before retiring, and then continued working in the engineering field with Parsons Brinckerhoff and his own consulting business.

In his leisure, Tom enjoyed traveling overseas with his wife, Mary, as well as on road trips in one of the many cars (usually Chevys) he owned throughout his life.

He will be missed for his sense of humor, his stories, and his love of old honky-tonk country music.

Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Hildreth (West), his six children from his previous marriage, three step-children, twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A service will be held on October 26th at 11:00 AM at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 426 E Fourth Plain Blvd.

