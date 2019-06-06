THOMAS HAROLD LYON
May 18, 1934 ˜ June 2, 2019
Veteran Marine Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Harold Lyon passed away at home in Silverlake, Washington on June 2, 2019 from Dementia at the age of 85. He was born in Vancouver, Washington, May 18, 1934, to Thomas and Grace (Braskett) Drury who preceded him in death.
Thomas and Irena May Ford were married on March 22, 1955 in North Bonneville, Washington and recently celebrated their 64th anniversary.
A career Marine serving two terms in Vietnam, Thomas was also a member of the US Marine Corps rifle and pistol team and a Drill Sergeant. His sacrifice and loyalty to duty earned him the Silver Star and two Purple Hearts.
Thomas was an avid camper, fisherman and hunter, sharing his love of the outdoors with his children, nephews, nieces and grandchildren. During his retirement, he and his wife, Irena spent almost 4 years as snowbirds traveling the country before settling in Silverlake, Washington.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Irena; children, Thomas Arnold, Linda Lucile Leonard, Kathryn Lee Bush, Sharon LaRae Kelsey, Margaret Irene Lynch and James Lyndol; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Rosaline Shellenberger and Joan Allen.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Loren, in June 2002.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2602 East 28th Street, Vancouver, Washington. Private interment at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon.
Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 6, 2019