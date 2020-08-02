1/1
Thomas H. "Tom" Chibbaro
THOMAS H. CHIBBARO
July 7, 1932 ˜ July 14, 2020

Thomas H. Chibbaro, born July 7, 1932 in New York City, NY to Audrey Virginia (nee Hadaway) and James “Anthony” Chibbaro, passed away July 14, 2020 in his Vancouver, WA, home with his daughter, Lisaana, at his side.
He was an Air Force veteran (1951-1955), graduate of Cooper Union (1961), lifelong fine art painter, and avid motorcyclist. Tom worked in advertising, as a professor, and as a librarian, and always saw himself as a painter first. Tom was a resident of Woodstock, NY for over 20 years and a resident of Beacon, NY for over 10 years.
Tom was predeceased by daughter, Audrey Cara Chibbaro; his parents, and his beloved ginger cat (hunter of rabbits), Sweet Pea.
He was a father to four, and is survived by his wife, Pamela Kasa; daughters, Julie (Jean-Marc) Chibbaro, and Lisaana Chibbaro Otter; son, Michael (Tiniki) Chibbaro; grandchildren, Lauren, Evan, and Samsa.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 2, 2020.
