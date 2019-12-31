Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



THOMAS G. EZETTA

August 1, 1936 ˜ December 26, 2019



Tom Ezetta, 83, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away December 26, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Tom was raised in Vancouver, WA on the family farm that was started by his grandparents. He graduated from Vancouver High School in 1955 and served as an Army Reservist until 1963.

Tom married the love of his life, Shirley (Reedy), in 1959.

He ran the family farm until 1988, giving hundreds of Clark County youth their first job in the lettuce fields. Tom began his own excavating business clearing brush, grading/constructing roads, horse arenas, digging foundations, and even pulling vehicles from canyons.

Tom never officially retired but enjoyed many trips to Long Beach to clam, trips with friends to Arizona and Alaska. Also, many memorable trips to softball tournaments and horse shows for granddaughters.

Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years; children, Ron (Liz), Annette (John) and Kathy (Darrell); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Richard; and 2 sisters, Delores and Sandy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and niece.

The funeral service will be held on Thurs., Jan. 2nd, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Second Chance Companions, PO Box 2343, Battle Ground, WA 98604.

Please sign his guest book @

Tom Ezetta, 83, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away December 26, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.Tom was raised in Vancouver, WA on the family farm that was started by his grandparents. He graduated from Vancouver High School in 1955 and served as an Army Reservist until 1963.Tom married the love of his life, Shirley (Reedy), in 1959.He ran the family farm until 1988, giving hundreds of Clark County youth their first job in the lettuce fields. Tom began his own excavating business clearing brush, grading/constructing roads, horse arenas, digging foundations, and even pulling vehicles from canyons.Tom never officially retired but enjoyed many trips to Long Beach to clam, trips with friends to Arizona and Alaska. Also, many memorable trips to softball tournaments and horse shows for granddaughters.Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years; children, Ron (Liz), Annette (John) and Kathy (Darrell); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Richard; and 2 sisters, Delores and Sandy.He was preceded in death by his parents and niece.The funeral service will be held on Thurs., Jan. 2nd, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Second Chance Companions, PO Box 2343, Battle Ground, WA 98604.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close