THOMAS G. BURKHOLDER

December 10, 1929 ˜ February 15, 2019



Tom Burkholder, 89 years old, of Vancouver, WA, passed away February 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife Elinor and daughters.

Tom served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He worked for Texaco Oil Company in California and then began a career as an expert labor negotiator with the AFL-CIO, relocating to Bellevue WA and Tri-Cities WA. He consistently looked out for the well-being of all workers throughout his entire life.

Upon retirement to Vancouver in 1979, Tom became an enthusiastic, active and well respected member of the southwest Washington community where he co-founded the Labor Round Table in Vancouver, lobbied in Olympia and served on the PeaceHealth Medical Center Board for 12 years.

He was passionate about politics, and would converse with anyone about all topics, making friends wherever he went. Politics, the Stock Market, Pennsylvania (his birth state), and all his grandchildren’s activities were among his favorite topics; he always had many intriguing stories to share! He was especially devoted to his loving wife of 56 years and proud of his entire family.

His genuine personality endeared him to all he knew.

Tom is survived by his wife Elinor; his children, Bob Chamberlin of Pasco, WA, Kathy Hall of Nome, AK, Sharon Foster (Lee) of Vancouver, WA and Debbie McAfee (Doug) of Bothell, WA; grandchildren, Kristin Inman (Bren) of Puyallup, WA, Casey Hall of Plumas Lake, CA, Heather Hagedorn (Ryan) of Vancouver, WA, Brian McAfee of Portland, OR and Sarah McAfee of Seattle, WA; and great-grandchildren, Henry Inman and Archer Hagedorn.

He was preceded in death by his son, Sam Burkholder; and grandson, Adam Foster.

A private family memorial service is planned.

The family suggests those wishing to make donations may send them to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center,

