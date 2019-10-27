Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Staples Funeral Chapel 3414 NE 52nd Street, Suite 101 Vancouver , WA 98661 (360)-693-3649 Send Flowers Obituary



THOMAS EDWIN HUBBARD, JR.

January 3, 1947 ˜ October 21, 2019



With profound sadness, the family of Thomas Edwin Hubbard, Jr., announces his sudden passing on Oct. 21, 2019. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, co-worker, and volunteer passed away peacefully at the age of 72. He was born in Evanston, IL on Jan. 3, 1947.

Tom married his college sweetheart, Sandra, and began a beautiful family life in Peoria, IL.

He worked passionately as a professional photographer in various capacities throughout his life. He began with his own photography lab and studio, progressed to a position as Director of the Photo Lab at Caterpillar in Peoria, before finally moving to New York to become Director of the Photo Lab at Time-Life.

Tom and his family arrived in scenic Vancouver, WA thirteen years ago to work for Hewlett-Packard.

Always a student of his endeavors, Tom enjoyed learning the latest in photo technology, and to his family’s dismay, home upgrades and repairs. For Tom, it wasn’t good enough that something worked, he had to improve it. After retirement he continued his passion by volunteering his time with the lighting department at the Magenta Theater in downtown Vancouver. Always an avid spectator of sports he especially loved the softball games of his daughter, Katy.

Tom will be greatly missed by his most photographed subjects: his loving wife, Sandy; his father, Thomas; his sister, Terri; his children, Krista, Kim, Thomas, Tyler, Katy; and grandchildren, Emma, Elle, Bailey and Nathan. We will miss his humor and his constant request to “Say cheese!”

The memorial was a private gathering held at the Magenta Theater to celebrate Tom’s life.

Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Magenta Theater, Vancouver, WA.

Please sign his guest book @

With profound sadness, the family of Thomas Edwin Hubbard, Jr., announces his sudden passing on Oct. 21, 2019. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, co-worker, and volunteer passed away peacefully at the age of 72. He was born in Evanston, IL on Jan. 3, 1947.Tom married his college sweetheart, Sandra, and began a beautiful family life in Peoria, IL.He worked passionately as a professional photographer in various capacities throughout his life. He began with his own photography lab and studio, progressed to a position as Director of the Photo Lab at Caterpillar in Peoria, before finally moving to New York to become Director of the Photo Lab at Time-Life.Tom and his family arrived in scenic Vancouver, WA thirteen years ago to work for Hewlett-Packard.Always a student of his endeavors, Tom enjoyed learning the latest in photo technology, and to his family’s dismay, home upgrades and repairs. For Tom, it wasn’t good enough that something worked, he had to improve it. After retirement he continued his passion by volunteering his time with the lighting department at the Magenta Theater in downtown Vancouver. Always an avid spectator of sports he especially loved the softball games of his daughter, Katy.Tom will be greatly missed by his most photographed subjects: his loving wife, Sandy; his father, Thomas; his sister, Terri; his children, Krista, Kim, Thomas, Tyler, Katy; and grandchildren, Emma, Elle, Bailey and Nathan. We will miss his humor and his constant request to “Say cheese!”The memorial was a private gathering held at the Magenta Theater to celebrate Tom’s life.Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Magenta Theater, Vancouver, WA.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close