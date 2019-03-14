Obituary Guest Book View Sign



THOMAS EDWARD WRITT

August 23, 1954 ˜ March 5, 2019



XThomas Edward Writt, 64, of Vancouver, WA, passed away March 5, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on August 23, 1954 to Michael and Frances Writt in Spokane, WA. Tom graduated from Campolindo High School in Moraga, CA in 1972 and concluded his education in 1978 with a degree in Civil Engineering from University of California, Berkeley.

XShortly after finishing college, Tom began his career with Peter Kiewit and Sons, working his way up to Project Manager. He retired in June of 2016.

XTom is survived by his wife, Rebecca Writt of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Amanda Doering of Gresham, OR; grandchildren, Rebecca, Abby and Joseph Jr., all of Vancouver, WA; son-in-law, Joe Stone (his wife Liz and her son Josh), all of Vancouver, WA; mother, Frances Writt of Gig Harbor, WA; sisters, Linda (Bill) of Gig Harbor, WA and Jane Sawyer (Ernie) of Renton, WA; brothers, Patrick Writt (Allison) of Albuquerque, NM and Mike Writt of Payson, AZ; sisters-in-law, Paula Wohosky (Phil) of Dalles, OR and Vivian Reudink (Jim) of Vancouver, WA. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Writt.

XA small family gathering will be held at a later date. Our family suggests gifts in memory of Tom be made to the “Cancer Research Fund/ Dr. Curti’s work” and be mailed to Providence Portland Medical Foundations, 4805 NE Glisan St., Portland, OR 97213.

