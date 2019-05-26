Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edward "Eddie" Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



THOMAS EDWARD MARTIN

March 17, 1945 ˜ May 17, 2019



Thomas Edward Martin, AKA Eddie, 74, passed peacefully at home in Portland, OR on Friday, May 17th, 2019 after a long and hard-fought battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia. Although the disease robbed him of precious memories; he lived a rich and full life.

Born in Marshall, AR, Ed moved to Vancouver, WA at age two. He lived in the Vancouver/Portland area his entire life.

Ed attended Clark College and abruptly joined the Marine Corps. He returned to college in his late 40’s to earn a Master’s degree in Sociology, cum laude, from Portland State.

He was a Steel Broker much of his business career.

Ed was a strong, loving soul with a great sense of humor and a natural born athlete. (He and his wife, Karen, spent thousands of waking hours on golf courses across the northwest). In addition to being a “big deal baseball player” at Hudson Bay High School, Ed took up golf with a vengeance. Beyond his love of sports, he was an avid reader and loved his books.

Ed is survived by his wife, Karen Mayo Martin. They had a love affair that spanned over 50 years. After dating in high school, they married different partners (same day, same year). Thirty years later they reunited and were a match made in heaven for the past 25 years.

Ed is survived by his stepdaughter, Heather Bowles; brother, Randy Martin (Becky); niece, Kimberly Martin; and nephew, Michael Martin.

Ed was predeceased by his brother, Michael D. Martin; and parents, Clell and Virginia Martin.

At his request, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a Donation to National Alzheimer’s Association.

A heartfelt thank you to Connected Home Health & Hospice, truly our unsung heroes.

