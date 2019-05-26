Thomas Edward "Eddie" Martin

THOMAS EDWARD MARTIN
March 17, 1945 ˜ May 17, 2019

Thomas Edward Martin, AKA Eddie, 74, passed peacefully at home in Portland, OR on Friday, May 17th, 2019 after a long and hard-fought battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia. Although the disease robbed him of precious memories; he lived a rich and full life.
Born in Marshall, AR, Ed moved to Vancouver, WA at age two. He lived in the Vancouver/Portland area his entire life.
Ed attended Clark College and abruptly joined the Marine Corps. He returned to college in his late 40’s to earn a Master’s degree in Sociology, cum laude, from Portland State.
He was a Steel Broker much of his business career.
Ed was a strong, loving soul with a great sense of humor and a natural born athlete. (He and his wife, Karen, spent thousands of waking hours on golf courses across the northwest). In addition to being a “big deal baseball player” at Hudson Bay High School, Ed took up golf with a vengeance. Beyond his love of sports, he was an avid reader and loved his books.
Ed is survived by his wife, Karen Mayo Martin. They had a love affair that spanned over 50 years. After dating in high school, they married different partners (same day, same year). Thirty years later they reunited and were a match made in heaven for the past 25 years.
Ed is survived by his stepdaughter, Heather Bowles; brother, Randy Martin (Becky); niece, Kimberly Martin; and nephew, Michael Martin.
Ed was predeceased by his brother, Michael D. Martin; and parents, Clell and Virginia Martin.
At his request, no service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a Donation to National Alzheimer’s Association.
A heartfelt thank you to Connected Home Health & Hospice, truly our unsung heroes.
Published in The Columbian on May 26, 2019
