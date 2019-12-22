Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



THOMAS EARL ELDRED

July 23, 1948 ˜ December 9, 2019



Thomas Earl Eldred was born July 23, 1948 in Portland, Oregon to Robert and Margaret Jacob Eldred. He was the youngest of four siblings. His older sister was quite disappointed that she didn’t have a new sister Sally Margaret. Despite the disappointment, she developed a strong bond with her little brother.

Tom grew up along the Columbia River where, in the summer, the River and Government Island were his playground.

He loved to hunt, fish and play sports.

He graduated from Evergreen High School, attended Clark and Central Washington College where he graduated with a teaching degree.

In 1970 he took his first teaching job in the small rural community of Glenwood in Klickitat County. At first he intended to move on to a larger school where he could coach football, but remained in Glenwood where he taught school, and coached for 41 years.

Tom passed away at his home December 9, 2019 from Myelodysplastic syndrome.

He is survived by his wife, Laurene; son, Dan (Suzanne) of Washougal; daughter, Abbie of Kelso; son, Jacob (Gina) of Glenwood; son, Tye (Melissa) of Washougal; grandchildren, Tanner, Caleb, Nahaleigh, Isabel, Sophia and Thomas; sister, Sheryl (William) Fletcher of Hornby Island British Columbia; brothers, Jim (June) of Lake Stevens and Don of Pomeroy, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews who traveled to Glenwood for a memorable Thanksgiving with their Uncle Tom.

A memorial service is planned for later in the spring.

Donations may be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge or to the Glenwood Homemakers School Fund, PO Box 11, Glenwood, WA 98619.

