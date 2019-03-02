|
THOMAS D. ALLINGTON
1942 ˜ 2019
Thomas D. Allington of Vancouver, WA, passed Feb. 24, 2019. He was born to Editha and Lorey J. Allington in 1942, Corning NY.
Tom is survived by siblings, Betty, Mary Lou, Jackie and Donnie; daughter, Laurie; grandchildren, Codi, Rosa and Thomas; and great-grandson, Desmond.
Tom served 7 years in USAF during Vietnam War. He earned Special Ed degree at ASU and taught middle school. Tom enjoyed painting and tinkering with cars.
As a “Loving Family Man” & proud USAF member, Tom will be buried at 12:30, March 4, 2019 at Portland’s Willamette National Cemetery.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 2, 2019