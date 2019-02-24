Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Charles "Tom" Jacka. View Sign



THOMAS CHARLES JACKA

November 8, 1929 ˜ February 15, 2019



Tom Jacka passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, surrounded by his family, at 89 years young.

He was a teacher and elementary principal in the Auburn, WA school district for 35 years.

Tom was a special man who cared deeply for his family and friends. A man of faith, humor and integrity, he was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was so proud of his 23 grandchildren and loved them with all his heart.

Tom is survived by his wife of 24 years, Linda, sons, Thomas E. Jacka (and Kristen), Kevin Jacka (and Kim) and Aaron Semro; and daughter, Elia Surbert (and Collin).

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Virginia; his sister, Charlotte; and twin brother, Richard.

Private interment will be held with family. A memorial service for Tom will be held on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to

Published in The Columbian on Feb. 24, 2019

