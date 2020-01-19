THOMAS ANDERSON
March 13, 1947 ˜ January 8, 2020
Thomas Anderson, a life-long resident of Washougal, WA, died peacefully on January 8, 2020 at the age of 72.
Tom was born in Washougal on March 13, 1947. He attended the school of the blind as a child and went to Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver as a teenager. Tom also received an AA degree from Clark College.
Tom was a beloved friend and a devoted fiancé to his one true love Barbara. He enjoyed eating out, going to church and being a roadie to his fiancé Barbara as she traveled around Clark County singing and playing piano at various locations.
Tom will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Tom is survived by his fiancé, Barbara; his brothers, Alan and Virgil; and his sister, Kay.
He was predeceased by his beloved mother, father and four sisters: Sis, Muriel, Shirley and Alice.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00p.m. on Friday, January 31 at The Salvation Army in Washougal (1612 “I” Street). Envoy Samantha Wheeler will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Salvation Army of Washougal (P.O. Box 118, Washougal, WA 98671).
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 19, 2020