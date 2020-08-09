THOMAS A. REAVES
December 11, 1943 ˜ July 24, 2020
Tom was born Dec. 11, 1943 in Taft, CA. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1961 and lettered in football, wrestling and swimming.
From an early age, he loved the outdoors, and fishing and hunting with his dad, John. In the summer, family and friends would horse pack into the Sierras and also spend time at their small cabin near California Hot Springs. Tom would spend hours catching fish with his bare hands. He would wander streams in search of that perfect fishing hole.
Tom graduated from the University of Oregon in 1965 with a degree in business administration. He spent as much time in the classroom as he did fishing the McKenzie River and perfecting his pool game. He was also a master storyteller.
After college, Tom enlisted in the army and attained the rank of captain. He was stationed in Anchorage, AL. It was not until recently his assignment was unclassified and the family learned of his role in protecting our country against a nuclear attack.
Tom married the love of his life, Amy Stoddard, in 1969. They raised four children in Alaska and Tom shared his love of the outdoors with his family.
In the early years, he worked for Xerox Corp and then opened his own seafood store called “The Little Fisherman” in 1978. Tom was in his element in the great Alaskan wilderness. He survived six days in the middle of winter after a friend’s plane failed to return to pick him up. Tom used his survival skills as an Eagle Scout and was miraculously rescued.
When the recession hit Anchorage in the early 80s, Tom moved to Washington state. He lived in Vancouver and his youngest daughter, Daisy, moved her family to be near him. He suffered from COPD but never let that stop him from fishing, hunting, canning, creating a lovely garden and telling jokes and tall tales.
He passed away peacefully surrounded by his dog Doc and his family. Above all, he cherished those he loved and his grandchildren.
He is survived by Amy Stoddard; sisters, Judy Bysshe and Joanie Fulton; brother, Russ Estey; daughters, Raun, Holly and Daisy; son, John Tom, 14 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and his beloved dog, Doc.
